Daytime TV therapist Phil McGraw has been a favorite of the “All About That Bass” singer because “everything he says, he’s absolutely spot-on,” she said during “The Late Late Show” segment Thursday.

A surprised Trainor got the opportunity to find out for herself when Dr. Phil joined the carpool.

Corden had to recently disclose that he did not always actually drive during the segment due to costume changes or dance routines, but he did drive most of the time. This episode appeared to have him fully in control of the vehicle.

However, Trainor drove the bit. She sang some hits, including “All About That Bass” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” and also concocted a brilliant impromptu ditty with Corden about traffic.

But she’s going to need therapy after the shock of meeting Dr. Phil.