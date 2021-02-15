Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara Have First Child: 'Welcome To The World Riley!'

Meghan Trainor introduced her newborn baby in a heartfelt post on Sunday: “Welcome to the world Riley!”
The pop singer shared several snapshots of her son with husband Daryl Sabara, revealing that Riley was born last Monday, Feb. 8. That means her first child arrived a bit early.
“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” wrote Trainor in the caption for the series of images. “We are SO IN LOVE,” she added.
Sabara echoed those sentiments in a post of his own, sharing that Riley weighed seven pounds, eight ounces upon arrival and that Trainor is his “forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world ❤️.”
The couple, who have been together since 2016 and married since 2018, have been vocal about their journey into parenthood.
In October 2020, Trainor revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” both that she was pregnant and that it had been “a mission” to get there.
“I was doing the test and tracking with all the apps,” the 27-year-old said at the time. “I was like, ‘We’re going to get this done, we’re going to do it.’ I was so excited. So that was a mission.”
The “Lips Are Movin’” singer also told Jimmy Fallon on his show in December that she’d been dealing with “gestational diabetes” during her pregnancy.
“I just watch what I eat now. I write everything now,” Trainor said. “I check my blood. And we’re good now. I’ve been crushing it. It’s like a game for me and I’m winning. It’s nice to know we’re both healthy.”
Congratulations to the happy couple and welcome, baby Riley!