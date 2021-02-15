Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara Have First Child: 'Welcome To The World Riley!'

Meghan Trainor introduced her newborn baby in a heartfelt post on Sunday: “Welcome to the world Riley!”

The pop singer shared several snapshots of her son with husband Daryl Sabara, revealing that Riley was born last Monday, Feb. 8. That means her first child arrived a bit early.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” wrote Trainor in the caption for the series of images. “We are SO IN LOVE,” she added.