Here’s your chance, lookie-loos: Singer Meghan Trainor, who’s no longer “All About That Bass” but all about her side-by-side toilets, showed a photo of them on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. (Watch the video above.)

And we gotta say, they’re even more intimately placed than we imagined ― just a few feet from each other.

Trainor casually revealed on a podcast earlier this month that she had an extra toilet installed in her bathroom so she and husband Daryl Sabara could answer nature’s call at the same time.

Trainor on Tuesday explained to host Jimmy Fallon that her toilet is a high-tech one with a seat warmer, while Sabara’s is a no-frills model under the air conditioning.

“It’s a terrible idea,” Fallon remarked.