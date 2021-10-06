“We just got a new house, and we did construction,” the “All About That Bass” performer explained to Nicole Byer on a “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast posted Friday. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom there was one toilet. And a lot of times in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

“It is insanity,” her brother, Ryan Trainor, interjected on the show.

Meghan Trainor said her contractor thought she was joking at first. She wasn’t. Now she and former “Spy Kids” star Sabara have dual potties after welcoming their son Riley in February.