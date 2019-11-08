Megyn Kelly Interviews Producer Fired For Accessing ABC's Hot Mic Tape On Epstein

Megyn Kelly nabbed an exclusive interview with former ABC News employee Ashley Bianco, the journalist who had access to a tape released earlier this week of Amy Robach venting on a hot mic that the network killed her reporting on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Bianco, who was an associate producer at “Good Morning America” before leaving for “CBS This Morning” last month, admitted that she made a clip of the Robach moment after seeing it at her desk while still at ABC. The producer said she saved the clip she made in the ABC News system ― something that producers do all the time ― but insisted that she did not leak it to anyone.

“I did it just for office gossip,” said Bianco, who said the intention wasn’t to embarrass Robach or ABC News.

The producer was subsequently fired four days after starting at CBS after ABC discovered she was responsible for making the clip.

“I didn’t touch it after that,” said Bianco, who added that she “wasn’t even given the professional courtesy to know what I had been accused of” when she was fired after ABC News determined she was the person who had access to the Robach footage. It’s currently unknown who actually leaked the footage.

CBS did not respond to a request for comment from HuffPost.