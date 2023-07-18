Megyn Kelly Gushes Over Trump, Says Beef Is 'Under The Bridge'

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly has apparently patched things up with Donald Trump after the former president made outlandishly sexist comments about her in a 2015 spat.

The former Fox News host raved about Trump on her SiriusXM talk show on Monday, gushing that they had a “one-on-one together for the first time in years” at a weekend conservative conference in Florida.

“It was, frankly, great to see him,” Kelly said. “All that nonsense between us is under the bridge and he could not have been more magnanimous.”

Trump in 2015 called Kelly a “bimbo” and said she had “blood coming out of her wherever” after she took him to task during a GOP presidential debate over misogynistic things he’d said about women.

Kelly faced backlash last year after she suggested the media had exaggerated the events of Jan. 6, 2021, which saw hundreds of Trump supporters arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol, assaulting law enforcement and damaging government property. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Kelly, a moderator of the debate, pointed out that Trump had called women he dislikes “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals” and reminded him that he “once told a contestant on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ it would be a ‘pretty picture’ to see her on her knees.”

“Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?” she asked in the August 2015 debate.

Kelly’s view has apparently changed substantially since then.

“The thing about Trump is he commands the room,” she said of the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner. “He walks in and, it’s not just because he’s the former president now, because I knew him before that. There’s just something about him. It’s like an aura that sort of takes over the room. There’s only one person you can look at.”

“He could not have been nicer or more generous, and had some interesting thoughts about the debates,” she said, adding that she “wouldn’t bet on” him attending the first one.