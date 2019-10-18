In her first televised interview since her NBC ouster, Megyn Kelly unleashed a flurry of criticism against her old employer for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations, demanding an external investigation.

Her choice of venue? An even older employer ― Fox News.

Kelly, returning to a TV studio for the first time since her January departure from NBC, sat down with Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night for a 20-minute discussion ― a massive time slot by cable news standards ― much of it focused on what she said were NBC’s shortcomings.

After a successful stint at Fox News, Kelly in 2017 joined NBC, where she struggled as anchor of the “Today” show’s 9 a.m. hour, sometimes reporting on sexual misconduct allegations at the network. Her show was canceled in October 2018 after she publicly defended the use of blackface as part of Halloween costumes ― a stance for which she subsequently apologized.

“The question is open as to whether they put dollars ahead of decency, about whether they were more interested in protecting their star anchor than they were in protecting the women of the company,” Kelly told Carlson in a reference to former “Today” anchor Matt Lauer. “There needs to be an outside investigation into this company. They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work.”

Kelly noted that even Fox News hired an outside investigator when sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against its late former chairman Roger Ailes, former host Bill O’Reilly and others.

“This is how it’s done,” Kelly, who previously alleged she was a victim of Ailes’ harassment, added. “You get somebody on the outside who can be trusted.”

NBC has faced renewed scrutiny over its handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Lauer, who was fired in 2017.

In New Yorker reporter Ronan Farrow’s latest book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” former NBC employee Brooke Nevils accuses Lauer of raping her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and says they later engaged in a consensual affair.

Lauer has denied that his relationship with Nevils was ever nonconsensual.