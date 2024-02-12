Megyn Kelly Slammed After Griping About 'Black National Anthem'

Megyn Kelly was slammed on social media Sunday after she griped about the “Black National Anthem” being played before the Super Bowl.
Kelly, who was fired from NBC in 2018 after defending blackface, had problems with Andra Day performing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” before the game began.
“The so-called Black National Anthem does not belong at the Super Bowl,” she wrote on X. “We already have a National Anthem and it includes EVERYONE.”
The NFL started featuring the gospel hymn in 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by Minnesota policeman Derek Chauvin.
The song was written in 1900 and performed for the first time at a celebration of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. It has been called the “Black national anthem” since 1919, 12 years before “The Star-Spangled Banner” was officially chosen as the national anthem.
Kelly’s post was just another example of her long history of racial insensitivity, and people on social media ― including many of her fellow journalists ― called her out for the post.
You can hear the song that got Kelly all worked up below.