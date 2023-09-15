Megyn Kelly Says Trump’s ‘Still Ticked Off’ About THAT Debate Question

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump just sat down with Megyn Kelly for an interview, but the SiriusXM host doesn’t think he’s forgiven her for calling him out eight years ago.

The conservative pundit went on Newsmax to discuss her interview with the former president after it aired on Thursday.

Advertisement

Kelly and Trump had a high-profile spat in 2015, after Kelly asked him during a GOP presidential debate about misogynistic things he’d said about women. As moderator, Kelly, who worked for Fox News at the time, pointed out that Trump had called women he dislikes “fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals” and wondered if his temperament was suited for the presidency.

Trump made incredibly sexist comments about her in return, calling her a “bimbo,” among other things.

“I like Trump. You know, our relationship is complicated, a little, I think on both ends, because of everything that happened around that question, that debate,” Kelly told Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

“He knows, even though I like him, I have to ask him tough questions ― that’s my job. And I know that even though he’s inclined to like me, he’s still ticked off about that debate question,” she added.

Advertisement

She later said she doesn’t think Trump will ever totally forgive her for the question.