MSNBC Hosts Totally Go To Town On Sen. Ted Cruz's 'Barbie' Freak-Out

MSNBC anchors Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday mocked the “male conservative meltdown” over the new “Barbie” film.

“These are grown men losing their minds over a movie about a doll,” Hasan said of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and other figures on the right who appear to have declared war on the film.

Advertisement

“What has happened to the conservative movement? There was a time when conservatives had substantive things to say about taxes, regulation, defense, foreign policy,” said Hasan.

Now, he said, it’s “Barbie this, Dr. Seuss that, Bud Light, Mr. Potato Head, the skin color of the Little Mermaid. It’s ridiculous. It’s childish. It’s pretty pathetic actually.”

“Don’t forget the M&Ms,” replied Mohyeldin. “You’re totally right. It’s beyond pathetic.”

Mohyeldin noted the “desperation” and “arrogance” of Cruz and Shapiro who claim to speak for the masses. But “they are once again wrong,” he said, citing blockbuster opening box office statistics for the film.

“Americans were excited to see this movie, they know it’s just a movie and not some sinister ploy to brainwash the masses,” he added.

Advertisement

Watch the video here: