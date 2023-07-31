MSNBC Anchors Crack Up At Ron DeSantis’ Latest 'Cringeworthy' Moment

MSNBC anchors Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin cracked up on Sunday as they dissected just some of the awkward, meme-worthy moments that have plagued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) faltering 2024 run.

DeSantis “can reboot his campaign as many times as he likes but his campaign cannot change the fact that he himself is a charm-free, charisma-free, humor-free zone, a rigid, unlikable, antisocial automaton of a presidential candidate,” said Hasan.

“It is no wonder he is behind by 30 points,” he added.

Current polls put former President Donald Trump in first place in the GOP race with 52.4 percentage points and DeSantis in second with 18.4.

Watching DeSantis do “retail politics” was “painful, gut-wrenching, cringeworthy,” said Mohyeldin. “This was the guy that conservatives said was going to be the future of the party and yet he can’t even fake being relatable.”

Watch the video here:

"He can reboot his campaign as many times as he likes but his campaign can't change the fact that he...is a charm-free, charisma-free, humor-free zone, a rigid, unlikable, antisocial automaton of a pres. candidate." @MehdiRHasan and @AymanM roast DeSantis in tonight's #handover. pic.twitter.com/enrK2bxBSb — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) July 31, 2023

And Hasan’s analysis of DeSantis’ campaign here:

.@MehdiRHasan to Ron DeSantis, as he defends his state's teaching of the benefits of slavery: "To use language that Team DeSantis might better understand: stop tweeting, touch grass." pic.twitter.com/5NNGWtz7vX — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) July 31, 2023