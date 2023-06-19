Mehdi Hasan Shows What A Big Phony Ron DeSantis Is When It Comes To Jesus

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Sunday called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, for his latest “transparent pitch” to win over evangelical Christian voters.

During an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network last week, DeSantis said he’d like to have been among the original disciples of Jesus Christ.

“These guys all went out and they dedicated their life to spreading the gospel,” DeSantis said. “I look back at that and would loved to have been able to be there with them.”

Hasan couldn’t get over the “sheer arrogance” of that statement from a Republican.

“Just imagine for a second if alongside Peter, John, James and co., there had been a Ron,” he said, then envisioned how that might’ve gone:

“A Ron who every time Jesus helped the poor and used loaves of bread and fish to feed the hungry Ron was like, ’You’re too woke, Jesus. You’re too woke. Let them pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.′ Every time Jesus said, I don’t know, we should embrace refugees and migrants Ron was like, ’Stop all the wokeness, Jesus. Send them to Martha’s Vineyard. The Holy Land is where woke goes to die.’”

“The truth is that the Jesus of the gospels and his disciples were way too left-wing for Ronald DeSantis,” Hasan told fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin.

Mohyeldin said DeSantis went from worshipping “cult leader” Donald Trump to running against him for the nomination ― and that could have supporters of the former president envisioning him as one very specific disciple.

“He’s probably been more of a Judas than a Peter,” Mohyeldin said. “Even Donald Trump has noticed this betrayal.”

He played a clip of Trump slamming DeSantis as “disloyal.”

“Call me crazy, but at the end of the day, I’m not so sure positioning yourself as a Judas in the eyes of the Trump cult is the way to win over the faithful,” he said with a laugh.

See more of their exchange below:

