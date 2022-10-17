MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Has Stark Warning Over Trump’s Latest Antisemitic Rant

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said Donald Trump’s warning to American Jews on Sunday might seem like just another wild rant from the ex-president.

But it shouldn’t be dismissed as “Donald Trump being Donald Trump” ― because the escalating antisemitic rhetoric from Trump and others on the right is part of a dangerous pattern, he said.

“These are not isolated or unconnected acts of antisemitic hate,” Hasan warned. “It’s all part of the same thing: The rising and dangerous fascism on the American right.”

Trump on Sunday complained that American evangelicals appreciate him more than Jews, while also insisting he has the “highest approval rating in the world” in Israel.

“Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!” he wrote on his floundering Truth Social platform.

Hasan played a series of clips of Trump’s other antisemitic comments over the years, and noted he’s not alone in the Republican party in this regard.

And he warned where it could lead.

“Now is not the time to stay silent or to give the GOP a pass on this issue,” he said, adding:

“President Joe Biden recently called out Trump’s MAGA philosophy as a kind of ‘semi-fascism’ he said. For me, using that ‘semi’ is a little too generous. And look, people can argue over the exact definition of fascism. But the one thing that fascist movements across the west have always had in common is this: They go after Jewish minorities in their midst.”

See his full monologue below: