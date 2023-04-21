Mehdi Hasan Blames 1 Person For The Rise Of Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Thursday firmly lay the blame for the rise of former President Donald Trump — and Trumpism — on Fox Corp. Chair Rupert Murdoch.

“All roads lead back to him and Fox,” Hasan said during a deep dive analysis of the influence that Murdoch has exerted on America for decades and the pivotal role his media properties played in promoting historical events such as the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote to leave the European Union.

Advertisement

Fox News “laid the groundwork” for Trump’s presidency with its divisive rhetoric and later granted Trump hours of free airtime — even allowing him to appear on his own “Mondays With Trump” segment,” Hasan noted.

Watch the video here:

"Three of the most destructive events of my lifetime - the Iraq war, the Brexit vote, and the rise of Trump and his Big Lie simply could not have happened without Rupert Murdoch."@mehdirhasan looks at Murdoch's decades of moving world events.



Watch: https://t.co/YktpHUdNxE pic.twitter.com/eaQqkIynLn — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) April 21, 2023