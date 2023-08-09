MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Tuesday ripped former President Donald Trump’s rant about the U.S. soccer team’s surprise exit from the Women’s World Cup.

Trump appeared to enjoy America’s loss to Sweden when he claimed it was “fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden.” The former president also accused the players of being “openly hostile” to the U.S.

Hasan, however, said he’d spotted “two major differences” between Trump and his “unhinged” commentary and the soccer stars.

“This women’s team won the World Cup twice. Donald Trump couldn’t win the presidency twice; he barely won it once,” said Hasan.

“Second, this team, particularly [Megan] Rapinoe, can handle loss with dignity and grace,” he added. “They can accept and own their defeat, something Donald Trump continues to remain incapable of doing.”

