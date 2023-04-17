Mehdi Hasan Reveals Why Fox News Is Facing An 'Existential Threat' This Week

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News headed to trial this week “could pose an existential threat to the company.”

The case filed against the right-wing network by Dominion Voting Systems was set to go to trial on Monday, but the judge on Sunday announced it will de delayed until Tuesday amid reports the right-wing network is looking to settle.

Fox News has denied any wrongdoing.

However, Hasan’s report shows why they might be eager to bring this to a quick end.

He noted that the judge in the case has already ruled that Fox News hosts made false statements about Dominion while on the air.

“Now it’s up to Dominion to prove that Fox published those false statements either knowingly or with a high degree of awareness that they were false,” Hasan said, referring to the legal standard set by the Times v. Sullivan case.

That’s where the behind-the-scenes messages and recordings released in recent months come into play ― and not just the embarrassing ones, such as Tucker Carlson secretly admitting he “hates” Donald Trump.

The most important messages are the ones where various Fox News figures either admit or are told that there is no evidence to back the claims they’re making on the air.

Hasan shared some of the most damning statements during his show on Sunday night:

“It’s not just an abstract legal case. This goes to the heart of protecting our democracy.” @MehdiRHasan breaks down Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox, which is set to begin this week. pic.twitter.com/HWAkqgO3Zx — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) April 17, 2023

Hasan also spoke with George Washington University Law School professor Catherine J. Ross, who indicated that Fox News is facing an uphill battle in court: