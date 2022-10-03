MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Exposes Glaring Hypocrisy In Right Wing's Latest Freakout

Many on the right went into full meltdown mode last week after Grammy-winning artist Lizzo played a crystal flute once owned by James Madison.

And MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan couldn’t help but point out the biggest hypocrisy.

“We live in an America where conservative media stars don’t lose their minds when Donald Trump supporters do this to the United States Capitol in full view of the world,” he said, and rolled footage of the aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

Yet they had a “collective breakdown” over a Black woman playing a flute once owned by the fourth president, he told fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin.

Hasan noted it was part of an obvious trend among those on the right.

“For conservative media stars in America today, a Black woman cannot be cast as a queen on ‘Lord of the Rings,’ cannot be the Little Mermaid, and cannot play James Madison’s flute ― a flute none of them had ever heard of until five days ago.”

Mohyeldin agreed.

“This is about a proud, talented Black musician showcasing to her audience and the world a moment of her happiness and joy that just triggered the right wing,” he said. “The very same right wing that loves to call everyone on the left ‘snowflakes.’”

See their full conversation below:

Another week, another conservative meltdown. @MehdiRHasan and @AymanM highlight the hypocrisy behind the Right’s reaction to Lizzo’s historic performance. pic.twitter.com/pE6rMRy5pA — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) October 3, 2022