Mehdi Hasan Has Chilling Warning Over What 'World's Biggest Loser' Trump Will Do Next

The pundit made an alarming prediction about the former president.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on Sunday night called Donald Trump “the world’s biggest loser” and warned that the former president has no plans to go quietly if he suffers another defeat at the ballot box in November.

“There’s nothing in his nature that says he’s gonna accept defeat,” he told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin.

And if he wins, Trump may not leave office when his term ends after the 2028 election.

“Nothing about this man says he accepts anything that makes him a loser,” said Hasan, who is now editor-in-chief and CEO of Zeteo.

Hasan explained that Trump has a word he uses to avoid calling himself a loser.

“When he says ‘rigged’ all the time, the reality is he’s a loser, right?” he said. “He doesn’t like being a loser, which is what he fundamentally is. So whenever he loses, he says it’s rigged. I’m sure when he was a kid and he lost any games he said it was rigged as well.”

Trump has used the word even more extensively since entering politics.

“When he lost the Iowa caucus in 2016 to Ted Cruz, he said it was rigged. When he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016, he said it was rigged. When he lost the Electoral College vote and the popular vote to Joe Biden in 2020, he says it’s rigged.”

Now, Trump claims his New York trial was “rigged” after a jury found him guilty on all 34 charges.

“This is the world’s biggest loser, biggest man-child, unable to deal with defeat both at the ballot box and in a jury,” Hasan said.

See more of his conversation with Mohyeldin below:

