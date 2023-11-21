Mehdi Hasan Sarcastically Torches Potential Trump AG's Chilling Vows About Him

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan on Monday hit back at conservative lawyer and activist Mike Davis after Davis vowed to deport the journalist if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election and Davis is named, as is being pitched by multiple Trump insiders, as attorney general.

Hasan on his show Sunday exposed “Davis’ threats to send journalists to the D.C. gulag” and “his repeated calls on social media for his followers to ‘arm up against the violent Black underclass’” during a segment on the extremist figures who may carry out Trump’s radical agenda in a potential second term.

Advertisement

Davis responded on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

😂



Trump’s Dream Team.@mehdirhasan is now on my Lists 2 (indict), 4 (detain), 6 (denaturalize), and 3 (deport).



I already have his spot picked out in the DC gulag.



But I’ll put him in the women’s cell block, with @Timodc.



So these whiny leftists don’t get beat up as often. https://t.co/Ylhb33KVv2 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 20, 2023

British-American Hasan was now on Davis’ lists to be indicted, detained, denaturalized and deported, he wrote.

“I already have his spot picked out in the DC gulag,” the possible cabinet member added. “But I’ll put him in the women’s cell block, with @Timodc [former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller]. So these whiny leftists don’t get beat up as often.”

Hasan sarcastically responded: “Nothing to see here, just the former Gorsuch law clerk touted as Trump’s next attorney-general, threatening to indict, detain, & deport me (for what?) & put Tim Miller, who is gay, in a women’s prison.”

Advertisement

“Nothing at all unconstitutional, fascistic, or bigoted about any of this,” he added.