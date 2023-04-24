Mehdi Hasan Exposes The Democrat Pushed By Some Of Trump's Biggest Backers

“A candidate willing to condemn the consolidation of corporate power, the evils of environmental racism and ever-increasing income inequality ― and a Kennedy to boot!” he said on Sunday night. “What more could Democrats ask for?”

Advertisement

Kennedy even met with Trump at one point to discuss a job in his administration.

“So forgive me if I don’t buy Kennedy’s left-wing ‘credentials’ and I’m not surprised he went on Tucker Carlson’s White Power Hour on Fox to promote his Democratic presidential bid,” Hasan said.

Then, he noted that while Kennedy has support from figures on the right, many of the “people who know him best” have publicly denounced his views: his own family.

See more from Hasan’s Sunday night show:

"Forgive me, but a Bannon-backed, Tucker-platformed, anti-vaxxer... is perhaps not the progressive, principled, anti-establishment, liberal Democratic Party champion that he might want you to think he is," @MehdiRHasan breaks down RFK Jr.'s presidential bid. pic.twitter.com/TZHh6yRFUf — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) April 24, 2023