Mehdi Hasan Exposes Ron DeSantis' 'Massive' Presidential Campaign Problem

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appears to be on the verge of announcing a run for the GOP presidential nomination ― but MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan says there’s something standing in his way: his personality.

Hasan said DeSantis has had a “disastrous” introduction to the rest of the world. He pointed to a Politico report that said the governor “underwhelmed” business leaders in the United Kingdom, and an odd moment in Japan where a question about Trump led to a “bizarre head-bobbing response” by DeSantis:

"I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes," Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/nDVeyBoVHN — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023

“That went viral for all the wrong reasons,” Hasan pointed out.

He said in another instance, DeSantis was reminded to make eye contact and shake hands when visiting Iowa.

“That’s what you tell children ― not a presidential candidate,” Hasan said, noting that during the trip to Iowa DeSantis looked “massively uncomfortable” despite the advice.

“He’s trying so hard to be a real boy,” Hasan concluded. “And yet DeSantis might just be on the verge of becoming the most meme-able presidential candidate we’ve seen yet.”

“He's trying so hard to be a real boy,” says @mehdirhasan. “And yet DeSantis might just be on the verge of becoming the most memeable presidential candidate we've seen yet." pic.twitter.com/HSfXxIhNG7 — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 16, 2023

DeSantis recently moved his political operation, and his press secretary in the governor’s office transferred to a job in DeSantis’ political office. Fox News said he will serve as press secretary in DeSantis’ political operation.

Both moves are considered signs that DeSantis is on the verge of announcing.