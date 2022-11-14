MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Has A Blunt Reality Check For Ron DeSantis

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan is hitting the brakes on the sudden media love affair with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s easy reelection last week has many in the GOP thinking he could be the one who finally takes down Donald Trump.

Hasan noted “puff pieces” in favor of DeSantis already popping up.

“Don’t get me wrong,” he said. “Ron DeSantis’ 19-point win over Charlie Crist is objectively noteworthy, impressive, especially when you consider he’s dedicated his tenure as governor to demonizing queer children and teachers, lobbing Venezuelan migrants across the country, and presiding over 80,000 dead Floridians, the highest overall number of any state in the country.”

But there were other gubernatorial wins last week even more impressive ― and they’re not getting nearly as much attention.

Hasan tried to correct that on his show on Sunday night: