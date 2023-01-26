Mehdi Hasan Twists Ted Cruz With An 'Extra Greasy' Burn Over Docs Controversies

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan reminded viewers that you can’t “shame the shameless” as he called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for his apparent two past gigs ... on the two past vice presidents – President Joe Biden and their respective classified documents cases. (You can watch a clip of Hasan’s remarks below).

Hasan sniffed out hypocrisy from the “brazen cynic” Texas senator, who called Pence a “good friend,” a “good man” and someone who has explained where the documents came from.

“Please excuse me, Ted Cruz says, as he twists himself into an Auntie Anne’s pretzel, extra greasy,” Hasan quipped.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you can’t shame the shameless.”