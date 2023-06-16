Mehdi Hasan Destroys GOP's Key Pro-Trump Argument In Just 60 Seconds

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan needed just 60 seconds to dismantle one of the most common lines of defense used by Donald Trump and his supporters.

It’s the notion that if he could be indicted and prosecuted, so could anyone else.

“If they can come for President Trump, they can come for you too,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a Trump loyalist, wrote on Twitter after the former president was indicted on 37 federal charges in the classified documents scandal.

Some version of that has been frequently repeated by others in Trump’s corner.

But Hasan made short work of that argument by listing people the Trump administration put in prison for the very same crimes the former president now stands accused of.

And he did it in a minute:

“First, it’s Trump. Next, it’s you.”



Trump allies would have you think he’s the first to be prosecuted under the Espionage Act, that ordinary Americans could be next. But take a look at all the people who Trump’s DOJ helped send to prison for the same crime! Start the clock! pic.twitter.com/1LMuvKVrYk — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) June 15, 2023

“So to be clear, Trump was fine with prosecuting people under the Espionage Act for taking classified documents home,” he concluded.