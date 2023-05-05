What's Hot

Atlanta 'Cop City' Protester's Killing And Mounting Arrests Draw Increased Scrutiny

We Won't Even Get To See The Most Sacred Part Of King Charles' Coronation

Jake Tapper Torches Kayleigh McEnany Over Tucker Carlson Hour Gig

The Farce Is Strong With Rep. George Santos’ ‘Star Wars Day’ Tweet

Another Mass Shooting Rocks Serbia Just Days After Deadly School Rampage

‘Bama Rush’ Documentary Explores The Dark Side Of The Viral TikTok Phenomenon

Ari Melber Speaks Directly To Clarence Thomas In Scathing Monologue

Audience Member Shouts As Hannity Talks About Subway Killing Of Jordan Neely

Fox News' Biggest Jan. 6 Talking Point Falls Apart In Blistering CNN Video

Trump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape During Angry Deposition In Rape Trial

Activist Helped Direct Payments To Ginni Thomas But Kept Her Name Off Bills: Report

North Carolina Lt. Governor Trashed 'Spoiled' School Shooting Survivors In Posts

PoliticsDonald TrumpCNNMSNBC

Mehdi Hasan Rips CNN Over Trump Event, Dares Them To Ask These 10 Questions

"Good luck, CNN," the MSNBC host said. "But I wish you weren't doing this."
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan called out CNN for giving Donald Trump airtime next week in a planned town hall event in New Hampshire.

“I wouldn’t normalize him in that way,” he said, pointing to the former president’s history of telling lies and inciting violence, among other reasons.

“But if you are going to interview him, you need to have some very tough and very specific questions,” he said, then offered up 10 questions he said CNN should ask during the event.

“You were caught on tape just last month hugging a domestic terrorist ― a woman convicted for her role in the Jan. 6 riot,” he said. “Why should anyone who believes in law and order, who supports police ― who supports democracy ― vote for you given your open and deliberate support for convicted criminals?”

He was referring to footage of Trump embracing Micki Larson-Olson, who served 180 days in jail for her role in the Capitol insurrection.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to pardon insurrectionists, as Hasan pointed out.

Hasan also brought up the investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, the Stormy Daniels case, the rape accusation and the former president’s history of “blatant lies.”

“Why should any American believe a single word you say?” he asked.

“Good luck, CNN,” he concluded. “But I wish you weren’t doing this.”

Check it out below:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community