Mehdi Hasan Rips CNN Over Trump Event, Dares Them To Ask These 10 Questions

“I wouldn’t normalize him in that way,” he said, pointing to the former president’s history of telling lies and inciting violence, among other reasons.

“But if you are going to interview him, you need to have some very tough and very specific questions,” he said, then offered up 10 questions he said CNN should ask during the event.

“You were caught on tape just last month hugging a domestic terrorist ― a woman convicted for her role in the Jan. 6 riot,” he said. “Why should anyone who believes in law and order, who supports police ― who supports democracy ― vote for you given your open and deliberate support for convicted criminals?”

He was referring to footage of Trump embracing Micki Larson-Olson, who served 180 days in jail for her role in the Capitol insurrection.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to pardon insurrectionists, as Hasan pointed out.

Hasan also brought up the investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, the Stormy Daniels case, the rape accusation and the former president’s history of “blatant lies.”

“Why should any American believe a single word you say?” he asked.

“Good luck, CNN,” he concluded. “But I wish you weren’t doing this.”

Check it out below: