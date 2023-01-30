What's Hot

PoliticsFox Newstucker carlsonMSNBC

Mehdi Hasan Trashes 'Far-Right Loon' Tucker Carlson Over Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Theory

“You simply cannot engage in good faith with these people,” the MSNBC host warned of Carlson and others in conservative media.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

|

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others in right-wing media for spreading wild conspiracy theories about last year’s brutal assault on Paul Pelosi.

“They spent so much time spreading homophobic conspiracy theories insinuating that there was some hidden secret story behind that assault,” he told fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday. “And they were obsessed with wanting to see the body cam footage.”

Now released, that footage shows the attack on Pelosi by a hammer-wielding home invader looking for his wife, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who was speaker of the House at the time.

The 82-year-old was hospitalized for nearly a week after suffering a fractured skull. Police say the alleged attacker, 42-year-old David DePape, wanted to kidnap the then-speaker, who was not at home.

Hasan played a supercut of Carlson demanding the body cam footage.

“We’re not the crazy people, you’re the liars,” Carlson ranted last year over the lack of footage.

Hasan wondered if Carlson will apologize now that the footage has been released and doesn’t support any of the conspiracy theories.

“No, of course not,” he said, answering his own question. “You simply cannot engage in good faith with these people.”

Mohyeldin agreed, saying the footage was eventually released to appease the “far-right loons” and debunk the conspiracies ... to no avail, since they’re already spinning new ones.

“That’s the beauty, Ayman, of being a far-right loon, of being a conspiracy theorist,” Hasan concluded. “You don’t have to worry about evidence. Any evidence to the contrary just becomes part of the conspiracy.”

See their full discussion below:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

