Mehdi Hasan Taunts GOP: ‘Embarrassing’ How Much They Fear Tucker Carlson

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan mocked Republican leaders for their fear of and devotion to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the far-right conspiracy theorist who increasingly sets the party’s agenda.

Hasan said he doesn’t often agree with “serial liar” Boris Johnson, who last week said he was “amazed and horrified” over how much the GOP is “intimidated” by Carlson.

“What is it with this guy?” the former British prime minister asked in disbelief.

“It’s hard to disagree with that sentiment from Boris,” Hasan told fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin.

Hasan dismissed Carlson as a “former bowtie-wearing frozen-food heir who hosts a nightly white power hour on Fox.”

Yet the GOP “lives in fear” of him, he said.

“Tucker Carlson basically now decides the GOP agenda on everything from aid to Ukraine to the green M&Ms. He sets the tone, he decides the official enemies every night, and you dare not criticize him or cross him if you have an R next to your name,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy. It’s kind of embarrassing, is it not?”

Mohyeldin agreed, calling it “beyond embarrassing” how much the GOP cowers to him, then as an example played a clip of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) groveling before Carlson.

“The party that prided itself on standing up to communism and the USSR now lives in fear of two privileged white men: Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson,” Mohyeldin said.

See the full discussion: