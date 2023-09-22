Mehdi Hasan Torches Trump's 'Mental Competency' Boast With Damning Evidence

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan is wondering why the debate over the age of presidential candidates is only focused on 80-year-old President Joe Biden and not the 77-year old Donald Trump hoping to run against him.

The media has honed in on Biden’s age, while Trump has attacked the president’s “mental acuity.”

But Hasan said the real issues aren’t with Biden... but Trump.

“If we’re going to talk about a presidential candidate’s age and mental competency, his trouble even forming basic sentences, then let’s do it,” Hasan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “But Biden isn’t the guy we’re talking about here.”

Advertisement

The MSNBC host showed off highlights of Trump struggling in public, with both his actions and his words:

If we’re going to talk about a presidential candidate’s age and mental competency, his trouble even forming basic sentences, then let’s do it. But Biden isn’t the guy we’re talking about here.



We’re talking about Donald J. Trump.

Roll the tape! pic.twitter.com/tK5AtKB3ft — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) September 21, 2023

Trump earlier this month challenged rivals to a “mental acuity test” while once again bragging that he “ACED” a test of his own. However, that test wasn’t for mental acuity. It was designed to detect signs of the cognitive impairments that could be an indication of dementia.