Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lived in New Jersey for years before declaring himself a Republican candidate for senator in Pennsylvania, misspelled the place he designated as his address on a campaign document.

The Donald Trump-endorsed celebrity surgeon won the GOP primary and will face Democrat John Fetterman for the seat in November. But first he’ll have to live down a goof on his declaration of candidacy form for the Federal Election Commission.

He (or someone on his campaign) wrote “Huntington Valley,” PoliticsPA pointed out Monday in sharing the form. There is no Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, but there is a Huntingdon Valley. The rest of the address is for a commercial park address listed on Oz’s campaign site (with Huntingdon spelled correctly).

Have to admit, as someone who grew up in "Huntingdon" and had to explain that it wasn't "Huntingdon Valley," this bugs me.



There is no "Huntington Valley, Pa."



There is only "Huntingdon Valley, Pa." pic.twitter.com/QAYf40W6pU — Sy Snyder (@PoliticsPA) June 13, 2022

Still, the Huntingdon mistake spelled fun for some of his critics.

as a carpetbagger one can't expect him to know where he is actually registered. — Angus the Great Dane (@jprah1) June 14, 2022

Gee. Almost like he's never lived there. — Blue Kentucky Gal (@BlueKentuckyGal) June 14, 2022

Wouldn’t be great if this invalidated his nomination? — Annette (@ayhall) June 14, 2022

Gosh, do you think Oz isn't a true Pennsylvanian? — Climate change is Mother Nature's revenge (@Jean28387727) June 14, 2022

Who is @DrOz : 'How to SHOW that you're not really from the area you say you live, WITHOUT saying that you're not really from the area you live.' Really Really Sad. Today's hot mess @GOP. — Billy Parker (@borntaurus1775) June 13, 2022

Can't spell where he is supposed to be living and it's a commercial strip center. What a fraud. — Sheryl E/K/W (@TheChiefess) June 14, 2022

