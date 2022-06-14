Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lived in New Jersey for years before declaring himself a Republican candidate for senator in Pennsylvania, misspelled the place he designated as his address on a campaign document.
The Donald Trump-endorsed celebrity surgeon won the GOP primary and will face Democrat John Fetterman for the seat in November. But first he’ll have to live down a goof on his declaration of candidacy form for the Federal Election Commission.
He (or someone on his campaign) wrote “Huntington Valley,” PoliticsPA pointed out Monday in sharing the form. There is no Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, but there is a Huntingdon Valley. The rest of the address is for a commercial park address listed on Oz’s campaign site (with Huntingdon spelled correctly).
Oz, who’s been accused of carpetbagging, used his in-law’s Pennsylvania address in Bryn Athyn to register to vote. His campaign told the Philadelphia Inquirer that’s where he currently lives.
Still, the Huntingdon mistake spelled fun for some of his critics.