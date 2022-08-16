A video of former TV doc Mehmet Oz shopping for vegetables is turning out to be a fruitful source of humor for the fictional grocery he named in the video.

Last April, the Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania (and longtime New Jersey resident) released a video walking through a Pennsylvania grocery store supposedly looking for veggies for a crudité platter. He uses the occasion to gripe about the prices and, by extension, President Joe Biden.

In the video, Oz apparently scrambled the names of two chains in Pennsylvania, Redner’s and Wegmans, and said he was shopping at a Wegner’s — a grocery chain that doesn’t actually exist.

The video resurfaced on Monday after Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, trolled Oz’s use of a relatively highfalutin term like “crudité.”

“In PA we call this a ... veggie tray,” Fetterman wrote on Twitter while reposting Oz’s video. Fetterman later doubled down and debuted a new campaign sticker featuring a Wegner’s logo that reads “Let them eat crudité.”

The ribbing continued on Tuesday, this time by a parody Twitter account for the fictional Wegner’s Grocery Store namechecked by Oz in his video.

The Twitter bio for the account reads “The Crudité Capital of Central PA.” HuffPost has reached out to the account to learn more about its creation.

We repeatedly told @DrOz that we had pre-made veggie trays..excuse me “Crudité”…in the deli starting at $5.99. $7.99 with guacamole and salsa. Vote @JohnFetterman! pic.twitter.com/FO83LmYPIl — Wegner’s Groceries (@grocerieswegner) August 15, 2022

And, yes, Twitter users were amused.

This is pretty great: in order to troll Dr. Oz, Fetterman supporters create a Twitter account for the fake grocery store where he said he was shopping. (There is no Wegner's grocery store, so who knows where Oz actually was.) https://t.co/p1na45MMtm — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 16, 2022

Ooof. You know you’re losing when a grocery store trolls you. @DrOz -

You’re not in Jersey anymore.

Vote for @JohnFetterman. https://t.co/eHquxKCd2x — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) August 16, 2022

I'm at the Wegmans. I'm at the Redner's. I'm at the combination Wegmans Redner's. https://t.co/BM6bhiUub4 — alice lahoda is tired (@angryangryalice) August 16, 2022

God I love when a grocery store throws shade. #VoteJohnFetterman https://t.co/3PuJW7iLG6 — Susan Hurwitz Arneson 🌻 (@batdorkgirl) August 16, 2022

It's not even 10:30 a.m. yet and I have already found my favorite tweet of the day https://t.co/FzvDiafv4E — Rebecca Sun 孫洪美 (@therebeccasun) August 16, 2022

Some people had to go back to 1988 to remember of self-own as bad as Oz’s.

I never thought I’d find a funnier instance of Pandering Politician than “Dukakis Rides A Tank” — I was wrong.#LetThemEatCruditè @DrOz



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



🥦+🫑+🥕+🥑 = what a fuggin 🍆 https://t.co/Tr53Ori9nG — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) August 16, 2022

We have a new winner for the biggest self own in modern political history, supplanting Dukakis in the tiny tank.



And it will tank Oz https://t.co/KWHv0tcguU — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) August 16, 2022

One Twitter user, political strategist Atima Omara, wanted to turn the whole thing into a teachable moment for future political candidates.

