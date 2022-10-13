Mehmet Oz Responds To Fetterman Tweet With A Truly Crappy Retort

Mehmet Oz tried to troll John Fetterman’s attack tweets with a “Shawshank Redemption” reference Wednesday — but it all went down the toilet.

The former TV doctor and current Pennsylvania Senate candidate attacked his Democratic opponent for not releasing his medical records regarding his stroke earlier this year.

“For those keeping track at home, this refusal marks 15 times today that he has dodged questions about requests to release records. What is he hiding?” Oz tweeted.

Once again, Fetterman refuses to agree to make his medical records public, despite media outlets asking him to do so. For those keeping track at home, this refusal marks 15 times today that he has dodged questions about requests to release records. What is he hiding? pic.twitter.com/IUQoqOgYs3 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) October 12, 2022

Fetterman quickly clapped back by noting that the video Oz featured in the tweet was from an interview that Oz declined to participate in.

“You skipped this interview. I showed up. Which of your 10 basements were you hiding out in today?” Fetterman asked.

You skipped this interview. I showed up. Which of your 10 basements were you hiding out in today? https://t.co/7dzATuU4J1 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 12, 2022

Oz responded with a GIF of Morgan Freeman from “The Shawshank Redemption” saying, “I don’t give a shit,” along with a YouTube link showing a clip from a recent NBC News interview with Fetterman.

In the clip, Fetterman is discussing the concept of redemption for those in prison as it relates to Freeman’s character in the film. The Democratic Senate candidate, who has been open about auditory processing difficulties while recovering from his stroke, stumbles over some words.

Oz and his fellow Republicans have gone on the attack over his opponent’s health, while disability advocates say that questioning Fetterman’s political fitness over requiring accommodations like closed captioning in interviews is discriminatory.

It was hard to tell what message Oz was trying to send: Did he not “give a shit” about doing interviews with in-state media? Did he not “give a shit” about Fetterman’s interview? And, most important, did he not “give a shit” about winning the election?

It seemed straight out of the mixed messages handbook pioneered by Melania Trump when she wore her infamous jacket with the phrase “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” while visiting migrant children.

The Oz campaign did not explain what their candidate did “not give a shit” about, whether it was redemption or Fetterman’s interest in “The Shawshank Redemption,” but pointed again to the YouTube link in Oz’s tweet.

Still, Twitter users had thoughts about the shitty retort.

You clowns are so inept you cannot even clapback properly.



You posted a video clip with no audio and subtitles instead of a GIF. — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 12, 2022

I know this is a chicken/egg question, but was @DrOz always a thoughtless, mean-spirited asshole who found a home in the Republican Party or did he join the Republican Party out of sheer ambition which turned him into an asshole? https://t.co/AYwitI1n8l — Greg (@waltisfrozen) October 12, 2022

Sums up Oz's attitude about PA. https://t.co/GuSXaoksMu — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) October 13, 2022

Dr. Oz: “I have questions about John Fetterman’s interviews!”



Fetterman: “You didn’t show up for this interview.”



Dr. Oz: “Oh I don’t care about interviews.” — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) October 12, 2022

Oz isn’t even doing this editorial board interview. Why are we even debating closed captioning when Fetterman is doing interviews and Oz is in hiding from questions about his miracle cures, animal abuse and national abortion ban? #PASEN https://t.co/Rc2YLAncuj — J.J. Abbott 📮 (@jjabbott) October 12, 2022

how does it feel to have ruined your career and l broadly outed yourself as a grifter just to be forever branded a loser in the most public way at possible in November ?



lmaooo. god you’re bad at this. — Sarah 🫶🗽 (@sarah_in_ny) October 13, 2022

Hard to believe you could be more unlikeable. But you sure are trying. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) October 12, 2022