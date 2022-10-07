Mehmet Oz Gives Speech Near Hitler's Car And Causes Furor On Twitter

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) gave a speech Thursday night and it’s causing an internet furor he probably did not see coming.

It’s not for what he said in the speech, but where he gave it: Right near a car that once belonged to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Advertisement

The former TV doc gave the speech at a $5,000-a-plate fundraiser at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California, that was hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) in-laws, according to Jezebel.

What Oz probably didn’t realize is that the place where he spoke was very close to one of Adolf Hitler’s cars, which came complete with swastika.

The “Nazimobile,” for lack of a more insulting term, is a Mercedes-Benz G4 touring wagon that was originally delivered to Hitler in late 1939 and used by him in in Ober Salzberg, Berlin and Poland until it was seized by the French Army at Berchtesgaden, according to the museum’s website.

Although the car is a historical artifact, it’s typically not a good idea for American political candidates to create situations where their name can appear in the same sentence as Hitler.

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, Twitter users had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.

Did Dr. Oz seriously give a speech while standing next to Hitler's car?? https://t.co/0DVwItMzZ4 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 7, 2022

Dr. Oz gave a speech standing in front of Hitler's limousine.



The car still has a swastika on it. https://t.co/i3ajwvIRW5 @DrOz #HitlersLimo — Christopher Maag (@Chris_Maag) October 7, 2022

Dr. Oz began the week with a story about him killing puppies, and now is ending it standing in front of Hitler's car.



Truly a landmark in the history of U.S. Senate campaigns https://t.co/GGAM05LeUN — Jake Wasserman (@jacobhwasserman) October 7, 2022

After visiting Hitler’s favorite car Dr. Oz went to “Dahmer Burger” for the special of the day. https://t.co/D0VsTM9QYc — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 7, 2022

Why do you think standing in front of Hitler's car is a good move, @DrOz? Are you telling us GOP loves Nazis?



https://t.co/7YuDrVY8CE — Kimberley Johnson 🇺🇦 (@AuthorKimberley) October 7, 2022

Advertisement

Matt Gaetz' in-laws hosted a high-dollar fundraiser for Dr. Oz at a museum last night in which Oz stood in front of one of Hitler's cars, which showed up in the social media photos. Also, incel king Jordan Peterson joined by Zoom.



Campaign going great https://t.co/GZNb3s2hn8 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 7, 2022

When you’re an aspiring fascist & you want to really drive the dog whistle home: https://t.co/2wtst3UkGY — M. Belanger (@sethanikeem) October 7, 2022