Mehmet Oz Gives Speech Near Hitler's Car And Causes Furor On Twitter

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) gave a speech Thursday night and it’s causing an internet furor he probably did not see coming.
It’s not for what he said in the speech, but where he gave it: Right near a car that once belonged to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
The former TV doc gave the speech at a $5,000-a-plate fundraiser at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California, that was hosted by Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) in-laws, according to Jezebel.
What Oz probably didn’t realize is that the place where he spoke was very close to one of Adolf Hitler’s cars, which came complete with swastika.
The “Nazimobile,” for lack of a more insulting term, is a Mercedes-Benz G4 touring wagon that was originally delivered to Hitler in late 1939 and used by him in in Ober Salzberg, Berlin and Poland until it was seized by the French Army at Berchtesgaden, according to the museum’s website.
Although the car is a historical artifact, it’s typically not a good idea for American political candidates to create situations where their name can appear in the same sentence as Hitler.
Not surprisingly, Twitter users had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.
HuffPost reached out to the Oz campaign for comment, but no one immediately responded.