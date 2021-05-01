'Radicalized' GOP And 'Twisted People' On Fox News Called Out In Damning New Ad

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch calls on people to reject the “radicalized” GOP ― and spotlights the harmful influence that personalities on right-wing media such as Fox News can have on Republicans ― with its latest viral ad.

The narrator in the 90-second spot released online Saturday notes how the alienated worldwide “are drawn to extremist leaders promising to take on the enemies of their people.”

“In America, some of our lost souls respond in a similar way to the call of influential voices,” he continues. “But instead of militant preachers or radical clerics, every single night in America they can listen to our own angry advocates of division and conspiracy” on right-wing media.

“The radicalized Republican party and the twisted people on TV who speak for them use the very same language of intolerance and rage to provoke those alienated people,” he concludes. “And until we all reject these poisonous voices, the result will inevitably be escalating violence and tragedy.”

It’s unclear if the ad, above, will air on television. The effect that this kind of online political attack ads has on influencing voters has also come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

But on Twitter, the clip has already garnered more than 400,000 views.

The PAC was created before the 2020 election by attorney Ben Meiselas and his two brothers. Meiselas represented former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick in his settlement with the NFL.

The siblings often attack ex-President Donald Trump and pro-Trump GOPers with their ads, many of which rack up millions of views online.