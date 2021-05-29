GOP Accused Of Betraying America In Progressive PAC's Stinging New Ad

“The GOP betrayed America. We will never forget.”

So ends progressive PAC MeidasTouch’s latest online ad that calls out Senate Republicans who on Friday opposed a bipartisan commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol riot, which was incited by ex-President Donald Trump.

Testimony from law enforcement officials at the Jan. 6 insurrection is cut alongside images of violence from Trump supporters in the 70-second spot. The video also calls out elected GOP officials who are now downplaying the violence in a bid to show their loyalty to the former president.

“I experienced the most brutal, savage hand-to-hand combat of my entire life,” D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone says in the clip, from an interview he originally gave to CNN. Fanone was left with brain injuries after being beaten with pipes and tasers.

The viral video is the latest to be created by attorney Ben Meiselas and his two brothers. It’s been seen more than half a million times on Twitter alone. It’s unclear if the spot will air on TV. The effect that such widely-shared clips have on swinging voters is also up for debate.

The GOP voted to cover-up a domestic terrorist attack they incited. We will never forget. #GOPBetrayedAmerica pic.twitter.com/4tckWJ8m3M — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) May 28, 2021