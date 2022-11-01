Chilling Halloween Ad Warns How MAGA 'Threatens Us All'

A new political ad released on Monday — Halloween — warns of the “House of Horrors” that may await Americans if MAGA Republicans win control of the Senate and House in the upcoming midterm elections.

The 93-second spot from progressive PAC MeidasTouch and the nonpartisan Center for American Progress Action sets out to explain what could be under threat from GOP victories: From abortion rights and social security to Medicare and even democracy in the United States itself.

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and her divisive rhetoric take center stage in the commercial, which warns that “MAGA Marge is coming.”