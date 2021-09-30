Progressive PAC MeidasTouch calls out the “malignant force” of the GOP in its blistering new ad.

The two-and-a-half-minute spot, released Wednesday, slams the Republican Party for becoming a “misguided personality cult” in honor of ex-President Donald Trump.

The video highlights Trump’s catastrophic handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting how some GOP governors continue to “recklessly” ignore facts and sacrifice lives “in the callous pursuit of votes.”

“These aren’t leaders of a political movement, they’re leaders of a cult. And they kill,” the PAC, founded by attorney Ben Meiselas and his two brothers in 2020, captioned the clip with the hashtag #TrumpCultKills.

📺 NEW VIDEO



These aren’t leaders of a political movement, they’re leaders of a cult.



And they kill. #TrumpCultKills pic.twitter.com/5ncYDyJ6ds — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 29, 2021

Both the video and the hashtag have gone viral on Twitter, joining other hard-hitting clips from the PAC to garner hundreds of thousands of views online.