POLITICS

Big Myth About Donald Trump, GOP Leaders Is Busted In Blistering New Ad

“These aren’t leaders of a political movement, they’re leaders of a cult. And they kill," progressive PAC MeidasTouch says about its #TrumpCultKills spot.

Progressive PAC MeidasTouch calls out the “malignant force” of the GOP in its blistering new ad.

The two-and-a-half-minute spot, released Wednesday, slams the Republican Party for becoming a “misguided personality cult” in honor of ex-President Donald Trump.

The video highlights Trump’s catastrophic handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting how some GOP governors continue to “recklessly” ignore facts and sacrifice lives “in the callous pursuit of votes.”

“These aren’t leaders of a political movement, they’re leaders of a cult. And they kill,” the PAC, founded by attorney Ben Meiselas and his two brothers in 2020, captioned the clip with the hashtag #TrumpCultKills.

Both the video and the hashtag have gone viral on Twitter, joining other hard-hitting clips from the PAC to garner hundreds of thousands of views online.

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19 Meidas Touch