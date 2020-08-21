'Tick Tock, Trump': Scathing New Attack Ad Asks Who Will Be Arrested Next

The arrest of Steve Bannon ― President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist ― has already been transformed into a political ad by the progressive super PAC MeidasTouch.

Bannon and three others were arrested Thursday on federal charges alleging they defrauded donors in an online fundraising campaign to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty.

MeidasTouch highlighted the arrest in the context of the other Trump insiders who’ve been arrested ― then wondered who could be next.

“Steve Bannon is just the latest domino to fall in Trump’s criminal enterprise,” the organization said. “And he won’t be the last.”

