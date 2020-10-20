End The Chaos: New Attack Ad Turns Stirring Anthem Into Anti-Trump Chant

The progressive super PAC MeidasTouch posted what it called the beginning of its closing argument against President Donald Trump with a new ad urging voters to end the chaos by choosing former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Trump has turned America into a combination of 1984 and Idiocracy,” the PAC said in a news release. “As he has bankrupted everything he has ever touched, Trump has bankrupted America and we are all left to suffer.”

The video begins with a stirring and mournful take on the national anthem that slowly gives way to a rhythmic beat leading to rising chants of “vote him out”:

“We’ve built our case video-by-video and call upon America to dispose of and vote out ... the most disastrous person in America history,” the PAC said in a news release. “It’s time to End the Chaos by voting out Trump!”