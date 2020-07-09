Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Creepy’ Comments Get Turned Against Trump In Biting New Ad

Kellyanne Conway’s recent attack on Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden just received a makeover that turns it back on President Donald Trump.

Conway, who is counselor to the president, said Biden had made “a lot of really creepy statements” and some of those statements “make me very uncomfortable.”

A new video from the progressive PAC MeidasTouch combined her comments with footage of some of Trump’s creepier moments:

“Donald Trump is a disgusting and creepy individual whose predatory behavior is well-documented,” the organization said in a statement released with the video. “Trump and his crumbling regime of scoundrels and liars seek [to] use the label on others, but there is no one creepier than Donald Trump.”

The group called Trump “the creepiest and most disgusting man alive” and posted the video with the #CreepyTrump hashtag.

MeidasTouch was founded by Ben Meiselas and his two brothers. Meiselas is the attorney who represented former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his settlement with the NFL.

