Mel B Says She And Fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell Had Sex

Mel B has revealed that she and Spice Girls bandmate Geri Halliwell had a sexual encounter back in the day.

Rumors had apparently circulated that the two, aka Scary Spice and Ginger Spice, hooked up, and Piers Morgan confronted Mel B about the matter on “Life Stories” in a clip that aired Monday on “Good Morning Britain.”

EXCLUSIVE: In @piersmorgan’s Life Stories, Mel B revealed she slept with bandmate Geri Horner in the mid-nineties. pic.twitter.com/PQoAXlt9uE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2019

A hesitant Mel B played coy at first, though she did allow that Halliwell “had great boobs.” (Halliwell has been going by Geri Horner since marrying Formula 1 Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner in 2015.)

But Morgan persisted, asking Mel B if she had slept with Halliwell “in that way.”

She nodded yes. “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house with her husband,” Mel B said.

Bandmate Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, was in the audience for the interview and said she had known nothing about it.

According to USA Today, Morgan spoke of the “flurried activity” after the chat, claiming that Mel B tried to call Halliwell to smooth things over in case of any problem.

Photoshot via Getty Images Mel B, pictured with Geri Halliwell in 1997, says the two had a fling, and now Mel B says she's afraid of what Halliwell's response to the disclosure will be.

Those two will have plenty of time to hash out the past when the Spice Girls begin their reunion tour (without Victoria Beckham), in May.

Halliwell had yet to comment publicly on Mel B’s revelation, but E! noted that she previously told Howard Stern about a tryst with a famous woman ― but didn’t divulge her name. She said she was drunk and “realized pretty quickly that I was not a lesbian.”