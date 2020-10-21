Comedy Legend Mel Brooks Gets Serious About Voting For Joe Biden

Mel Brooks is a comedy legend, but his latest project is no joke: an endorsement video for Joe Biden.
The 94-year-old EGOT winner posted a video Wednesday on the Twitter account of his son, author Max Brooks, in which he makes his case for the Democratic presidential nominee.
The video was filmed at Brooks’ house while his son and grandson stood outside looking in:
“Hi, folks. I’m Mel Brooks and behind me you see my son and my grandson. And they can’t be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus and Donald Trump’s not doing a damn thing about it.
“So many people have died, and when you’re dead you can’t do much. So I’m voting for Joe Biden.”
Brooks says he prefers Biden over Trump for some very valid reasons: Biden “likes fact” and “likes science.”
The video ends with Brooks telling viewers (and his family), “I gotta fill out my ballot. See ya later.”
You can see the complete video below.
We want to know what you’re hearing on the ground from the candidates. If you get any interesting ― or suspicious! ― campaign mailers, robocalls or hear anything else you think we should know about, email us at scoops@huffpost.com.
