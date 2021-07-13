Mel Gibson stoked controversy after he appeared to salute ex-President Donald Trump during a UFC event at the weekend.

Video going viral appears to show the Oscar-winning actor/director making the military-style gesture towards Trump as the former president entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to a mix of cheers and boos for Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier.

It’s unclear if Trump saw Gibson in the crowd, or if Gibson was intentionally saluting Trump or responding to something else.

But myth-debunking website Snopes.com confirmed it was Gibson in the viral clip, citing this photograph of him entering the arena wearing the same clothes:

Chris Unger via Getty Images

And this video of Gibson wanting a rematch:

Critics noted how both men have long histories of making racist, sexist and anti-Semitic comments.

Mel Gibson is who we thought he was. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 12, 2021

There is no such thing as cancel culture if Mel Gibson isn’t cancelled by now. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 13, 2021

Mel Gibson liking Trump is about as surprising as David Duke liking fabric softener. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 12, 2021

Of course Mel Gibson would stand and salute Donald Trump as he entered a UFC competition in Las Vegas. That’s what one racist, misogynistic, homophobic, fascist does to another. Scum of the earth salutes scum of the earth. pic.twitter.com/g8s0ToVetw — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 13, 2021

Mel Gibson is the Rob Schneider of Dean Cains of Scott Baios of Kevin Sorbos of James Woods. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) July 12, 2021

Mel Gibson’s dishonorable salute just got him demoted to the D-List with Qevin Sorbo, Scott Baio, and Dean Cain. — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) July 12, 2021