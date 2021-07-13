Mel Gibson stoked controversy after he appeared to salute ex-President Donald Trump during a UFC event at the weekend.
Video going viral appears to show the Oscar-winning actor/director making the military-style gesture towards Trump as the former president entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to a mix of cheers and boos for Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier.
It’s unclear if Trump saw Gibson in the crowd, or if Gibson was intentionally saluting Trump or responding to something else.
But myth-debunking website Snopes.com confirmed it was Gibson in the viral clip, citing this photograph of him entering the arena wearing the same clothes:
And this video of Gibson wanting a rematch:
Critics noted how both men have long histories of making racist, sexist and anti-Semitic comments.