POLITICS

Mel Gibson Appears To Salute Donald Trump At UFC Fight, Gets KO’d On Twitter

Both men have long histories of making racist, sexist and anti-Semitic comments.

Mel Gibson stoked controversy after he appeared to salute ex-President Donald Trump during a UFC event at the weekend.

Video going viral appears to show the Oscar-winning actor/director making the military-style gesture towards Trump as the former president entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to a mix of cheers and boos for Conor McGregor’s loss to Dustin Poirier.

@omar

#DonaldTrump at #UFC264 #UFC @ufc

♬ original sound - Omar Raja

It’s unclear if Trump saw Gibson in the crowd, or if Gibson was intentionally saluting Trump or responding to something else.

But myth-debunking website Snopes.com confirmed it was Gibson in the viral clip, citing this photograph of him entering the arena wearing the same clothes:

And this video of Gibson wanting a rematch:

Critics noted how both men have long histories of making racist, sexist and anti-Semitic comments.

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Mel Gibson