Seth Meyers on Thursday poked fun at the conspiracy theory that resurfaced this week about first lady Melania Trump deploying a body double to attend some events with President Donald Trump.
Meyers interviewed “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin as the bogus FLOTUS.
And Ruffin, who debuted her own show on NBC’s streaming service Peacock last month, did her best to convince a dubious Meyers she was the real deal.
“Fuck Christmas,” Ruffin as Melania Trump said at one point.
“I am skeptical, but that did sound like Melania,” Meyers replied.
Check out the full bit here:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place