Melania Trump Responds To Anna Wintour's Vogue Cover Comments

A spokesperson for Melania Trump responded to Anna Wintour broadly seeming to suggest that she would not be putting the current first lady on the cover of Vogue in a recent interview.

While discussing the politics of the magazine with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour last week, the Vogue editor-in-chief did not explicitly say that Trump would not be on the cover of the magazine, but when reached for comment, Trump’s office interpreted the quotes as such.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady,” Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for Melania Trump, said in comments first obtained by Fox and later shared with HuffPost via email on Monday, emphasizing that Trump was currently visiting the Ft. Bragg military base.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Melania and Donald Trump and Anna Wintour attend the launch party for Andre Leon Talley's Book on June 7, 2005, in NYC.

“Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover,” Grisham continued. “This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is.”

In their interview, Amanpour called the Vogue EIC “overtly political” when it comes to profiles.

“I also feel even more strongly now that this is a time to try and ― I think that one has to be fair, one has to look at all sides ― but I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand. I think you can’t be everything to everybody,” Wintour said.

“And I think that is a time when we live in a world where, as you would well know, of fake news,” the editor-in-chief added. “I believe and I think that those of us that work at Conde Nast believe that you have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view.”

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Donald Trump, Gemma Ward, Anna Wintour, Michael Kors and Melania Trump attend a party for Michael Kors on June 9, 2005, in New York City.

Amanpour pointed out that there have been more Democratic women featured than Republicans and pressed Wintour on the reasoning behind the move.

“As I said before, I think it’s very important to have a point of view,” Wintour said. “We profile women in the magazine that we believe in the stand that they’re taking on issues we support them in the fact that we feel that they are leaders.”

Clinton was the first first lady to be on the cover of Vogue and later the first presidential candidate backed by Vogue. Michelle Obama herself had three covers while she was in the White House and Wintour said she “redefined the role of the First Lady.”

Previously, it seemed that Wintour would give Trump a cover after her husband Donald Trump won the election and she was spotted at Trump Tower.

“We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue and I can’t imagine that this time would be any different,” Wintour told the Wall Street Journal in 2017.

Melania Trump has been on the cover of American Vogue before in 2005, just after her wedding to Donald Trump.