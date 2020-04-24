Melania Trump’s Coronavirus Lockdown Puzzle Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a second puzzle for children who are locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

And it was as badly received as the first White House-themed one that she posted online last week.

Trump’s latest word search centered around her “Be Best” campaign to improve the lives of children. It featured words such as “thoughtful,” “kind” and “loyal.”

Hello children! While you stay home to help keep yourself & others healthy, you can practice your skills with this #BeBest Word Search & other activities: https://t.co/YoXBhVeJux pic.twitter.com/Oglrm8BKoC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 23, 2020

Tweeters noted the irony of the words being searched for, however, given President Donald Trump’s penchant for vitriolic attacks on people he doesn’t agree with.

“Somebody asked her to make a list of words that don’t describe her husband,” replied the team from the late-night TV show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

Somebody asked her to make a list of words that don’t describe her husband. https://t.co/KCaJUU7acp — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 23, 2020

I found COMPLICIT, GRIFT, EMOLUMENTS, NEPOTISM, LYING, RACISM, INCOMPETENCE, and I DON'T REALLY CARE, DO U? https://t.co/98MdFNemKB — S(tay home!) (@vidiot_) April 23, 2020

I don't see "inject disinfectant" on here 😂 — WHERE ARE THE TESTS? Lisa (@Lisa_Battleaxe) April 23, 2020

I spy with my little eye, "gasp." Used in a sentence: "Americans gasp for breath as they die of COVID-19." — Dr. MMC (@mckaycanter) April 23, 2020

perhaps next time, when creating a children's word search to pass time during a lethal respiratory pandemic, make sure you don't include the word "gaspy" in the second-to-last row https://t.co/516yfozVwY — Justin Martin (@jmartinwrites) April 24, 2020

Can you give this to your husband to do while the #coronavirus briefing is going on today? — Frances (@pennyblab) April 23, 2020

Children in cages, which she doesn't care about, need not apply. — (((Mad Bastard))) (@MadBastard_v2) April 23, 2020

She literally made a list of all the qualities her husband lacks, and formed them into a puzzle. So creative.#BeBest https://t.co/fnAhK6uLK7 — Melanie Putz 🛣️☮️🇨🇦🍫💨 (@MelaniePutz) April 24, 2020

Is the word “disinfectant” in there? — 1finekitty VOTED BLUE ❄️🌊🔜 (@1finekitty) April 24, 2020

Can someone help me find "Tennis Pavilion" in here? https://t.co/L465ZzSNGE — emptywheel (@emptywheel) April 24, 2020

Hello Melania! While you stay home to keep yourself & others healthy, can keep your husband occupied with puzzles & other activities so he won't keep telling people to take deadly untested drugs or to try injecting themselves with disinfectant? #BeBetter#IncompetenceKills https://t.co/CNOEjdJ1Qw — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2020

You forgot mask, gloves, ventilator, testing, lies, disinfectant, UV light, tattoo, haircut, massage, bowling and the GOP favorite - economy. — NotafanofTrump 🌊 (@ducksinmypool) April 23, 2020