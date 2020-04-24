Melania Trump’s Coronavirus Lockdown Puzzle Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a second puzzle for children who are locked down amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.
And it was as badly received as the first White House-themed one that she posted online last week.
Trump’s latest word search centered around her “Be Best” campaign to improve the lives of children. It featured words such as “thoughtful,” “kind” and “loyal.”
Tweeters noted the irony of the words being searched for, however, given President Donald Trump’s penchant for vitriolic attacks on people he doesn’t agree with.
“Somebody asked her to make a list of words that don’t describe her husband,” replied the team from the late-night TV show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”
