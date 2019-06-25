Melania Trump Boasts About Helping Children 'Everywhere.' Twitter Critics Let Her Have It.

As the nation reeled from news about shocking conditions at detention facilities for immigrant children, Melania Trump gushed on Monday that she was “delighted” to be working to “better the lives of children everywhere.”

The first lady was talking about her “Be Best” campaign, which has been reaching “new heights,” according to a White House statement. Trump plans to name 21 “ambassadors” from key agencies in the administration to further her “goal of educating children and parents about the issues they face, and promoting programs and services.”

Looking forward to collaborating with all of our #BeBest Ambassadors. Delighted to be working alongside so many people both inside and outside of government to better the lives of children everywhere!https://t.co/VXxwgg6DFz — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 24, 2019

Last week, the Department of Justice argued in court that the administration should not be required to provide detained immigrant children with soap, toothbrushes — or even beds. Four seriously ill babies and toddlers were rushed to the hospital from one of the facilities a few days ago, and immigration attorneys have said that detained children were wearing filthy clothes, sleeping on concrete floors and had little to eat.

Stunned critics on Twitter thought Trump might want to start by focusing her concern on these kids:

Are you really this out of touch?! — Lisa “Hillary Is My President” Glass (@LMplusG) June 25, 2019

Might want start with those kids in the concentration camps — JC Ruiz Photography (@JCRuizPhoto) June 25, 2019

How many tooth brushes, soap and blankets can buy if you sell a pair of Louboutins. Be Best ! pic.twitter.com/5QXqHW2QZu — Suzanne Langlois (@thevicomtesstr1) June 25, 2019

You have seen this, have you not? https://t.co/6ijqTpiyyj — History is recording this 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@sandlady48) June 24, 2019

Holy cow! She can’t be this tone deaf. — Jeff Shuey (@jshuey) June 24, 2019

This is a level of blatant hubris that will go down in history.

"to better the lives of children everywhere."

There is a special place hell for the robot's handlers. I hope it is as hot and miserable there as it is for the children on the border.

shame! — Harry Godwyn (@harrygod) June 24, 2019

Until we #CloseTheCamps, I really don't care about #BeBest, do u?



7 year olds, caked w/snot and tears, care for infants they’ve just met. Toddlers without diapers are relieving themselves in their pants. Teen mothers' clothes are stained with breast milk. https://t.co/wSaOfaNMDI — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) June 25, 2019