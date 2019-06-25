Melania Trump Boasts About Helping Children 'Everywhere.' Twitter Critics Let Her Have It.

As the nation reeled from news about shocking conditions at detention facilities for immigrant children, Melania Trump gushed on Monday that she was “delighted” to be working to “better the lives of children everywhere.”
The first lady was talking about her “Be Best” campaign, which has been reaching “new heights,” according to a White House statement. Trump plans to name 21 “ambassadors” from key agencies in the administration to further her “goal of educating children and parents about the issues they face, and promoting programs and services.”
Last week, the Department of Justice argued in court that the administration should not be required to provide detained immigrant children with soap, toothbrushes — or even beds. Four seriously ill babies and toddlers were rushed to the hospital from one of the facilities a few days ago, and immigration attorneys have said that detained children were wearing filthy clothes, sleeping on concrete floors and had little to eat.
