Melania Trump Spokeswoman: Trump Tweets Don't 'Have Anything To Do' With 'Be Best'

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham defended the first lady’s “Be Best” initiative ahead of the kickoff of its three-state tour, distancing its anti-bullying agenda from President Donald Trump’s Twitter habit.

“I think that honestly one thing really doesn’t have anything to do with the other,” Grisham told CNN on Saturday, dismissing criticism of the commander in chief for not following the principles of his wife’s campaign when it comes to rage-tweeting and targeting his adversaries with personal digs.

“She has said many times that her husband is an adult, he’s the president of the United States and he knows what he’s doing and she’s focused on ‘Be Best,’ she’s focused on helping children,” Grisham said of the first lady’s position. “Children are the ones who are impressionable right now, and so she’s going to go out there and do the best she can to help them succeed.”

First lady Melania Trump is going on a tour for her “Be Best” initiative.



“She is focused on helping children,” her communications director says when asked whether the first lady’s anti-bullying platform contradicts with some of the President’s remarks. https://t.co/0HzUZS3Kok pic.twitter.com/g3qUzKwY5T — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 2, 2019

On Thursday, the White House announced the “Be Best” promotional tour, which includes stops in Oklahoma, Washington State and Nevada starting next Monday.

The first lady will visit an elementary school that prioritizes character development and a tech company that will share insights about online safety and innovations to aid children with disabilities. She will also take part in a Las Vegas town hall discussing opioids.