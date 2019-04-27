Melania Trump turned 49 on Friday and the White House marked the first lady’s special day by posting birthday wishes and a photograph of her on Twitter.

But many tweeters questioned what they believed was a strange choice of image:

The photo from March shared by the official White House account showed Trump sat alone on an Oval Office couch as photographers snapped pictures of her husband, President Donald Trump, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who were out of this particular shot nearby.

Here is the scene from another angle:

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Wags on Twitter described the supposedly celebratory post as “sadness personified,” “so strange” and “lame.”

This is rather odd. Should we get #freeMelania trending again? https://t.co/oAjrMo9dFx — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 26, 2019

Does this make anyone else sad? Why would any PR person choose this as a birthday picture? https://t.co/Loh7g21ypP — Julie Wilcox WX (@JulieWilcoxWX) April 26, 2019

This is normal 🙃 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 26, 2019

She looks happy. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 26, 2019

The psychology of this is so weird - is it a load of cameras and microphones focused on her husband who is just out of shot, and sitting like a "good wife" waiting for him to finish?!



Happy birthday! https://t.co/H63Z090Abc — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) April 26, 2019

To wish her a happy birthday, you posted a picture of the first lady looking miserable in a room full of people with their microphones and cameras pointed at someone else in the room? Classy 🤣🤣🤣 — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) April 26, 2019

This is SO STRANGE — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 26, 2019

What is "Sadness Personified?"



I'll take Tweet Titles for 800, Alex. https://t.co/UO1aNYf6ob — Dylan Brody (@dylanbrody) April 26, 2019

This is a really lame picture. Why not wish her a happy birthday with a picture of her doing something? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 26, 2019

Wow what a happy one 😂 — Ali Dahmash (@AliDahmash) April 27, 2019

This is the saddest birthday picture EVER. — Sweet Caroline 🌊🇺🇸🌊 (@CarolinaGhoul) April 27, 2019

This is depressing and cheerless and rather creepy. And very sad. — Rogue EPA (@RogueEPAstaff) April 27, 2019