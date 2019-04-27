Melania Trump turned 49 on Friday and the White House marked the first lady’s special day by posting birthday wishes and a photograph of her on Twitter.
But many tweeters questioned what they believed was a strange choice of image:
The photo from March shared by the official White House account showed Trump sat alone on an Oval Office couch as photographers snapped pictures of her husband, President Donald Trump, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who were out of this particular shot nearby.
Here is the scene from another angle:
Wags on Twitter described the supposedly celebratory post as “sadness personified,” “so strange” and “lame.”