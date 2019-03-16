The unsubstantiated online conspiracy theory that first lady Melania Trump sometimes deploys a body double when accompanying President Donald Trump resurfaced again following the couple’s trip to Alabama, and Stephen Colbert was keen to solve the mystery.

So, on Friday’s broadcast of “The Late Show,” he invited the fake First Lady (aka actress Laura Benanti) on to address the rumors.

Benanti reprised her role as the bogus FLOTUS to staunchly deny the theories.

“It makes no sense. How can there be two Melania Trumps?” she asked Colbert. “Think about it. Doesn’t it seem crazy that there is even one?”

But when Colbert’s questions became too hot to handle, she stormed off — and then twice “returned” to give the comedian pause for thought.