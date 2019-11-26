Melania Trump Met With Massive Boos At Youth Opioid Summit In Baltimore

First lady Melania Trump was met with thunderous boos as she took the stage at the University of Maryland, Baltimore on Tuesday to give a speech at a youth opioid awareness event.

Videos of the B’More Youth Summit show a speaker introducing Trump before the crowd, largely made up of middle and high school students, immediately begins to loudly boo her. The first lady can be seen smiling and waving to the audience as the boos continue.

“Melania Trump was greeted with some cheers but also a resounding chorus of loud boos, which lasted for about one minute,” CNN’s Kate Bennett reported from the event. “More talking over her remarks went on for about the first two minutes of her speech.”

Children boo Melania as she is introduced at a youth opioid awareness event in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/OuKfHLf6uc — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) November 26, 2019

In her press pool report, Bennett said the first lady was booed again as she finished her remarks and left the stage.

“I cannot recall another event where she was more negatively received,” Bennett wrote. “I believe it is also the first loud booing by an audience at a solo event with Mrs. Trump.”

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

In her five-minute speech, which was sporadically interrupted with boos from the audience, Trump warned about the dangers of drug addiction and touted her Be Best initiative to combat the opioid crisis.

“I know each one of you has hopes and dreams for the future, whether it is college, joining the military, or playing a sport, your future will be determined by the choices you make,” she said, according to her prepared remarks.

“Using drugs will only slow you down and prevent you from achieving those goals,” she continued. “I encourage you to use the resources available in your community so that nothing can stand in your way.”